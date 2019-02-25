Limerick to Galway rail line records 146 service disruptions in 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Limerick to Galway rail line is one of the worst affected by closures in recent years.

Latest records show 146 services were disrupted on the line in 2017, and 616 in 2016.

The Irish Times reports that Irish Rail spent €2.5 million on taxis and buses for stranded passengers nationwide over the past five years.

The Dublin to Belfast route was also badly affected, with 104 services hit by line closure in 2017, 78 the previous year and 156 in 2015.

In 2017, the latest figure available from Irish Rail, there were 1,094 services disrupted countrywide – a rate of three a day – as a result of line closures.