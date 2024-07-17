Lighting to be installed at Dunmore Abbey before winter
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Lighting is to be installed at Dunmore Abbey, and it’s expected to be in place before the winter months.
Galway County Council will be installing lighting in conjunction with the OPW, which previously carried out remedial works at the Abbey.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s understood the works will be carried out over the coming months and it’s hoped the lighting will be in place by winter.
Galway East TD Sean Canney says it’s important we both protect and show off historical buildings like Dunmore Abbey
The post Lighting to be installed at Dunmore Abbey before winter appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Big chance for Galway to thwart bogey rivals Cork
FOLLOWING their sensational result in dethroning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the capital, Gal...
Galway workers feel undervalued, stressed and burned out – SIPTU survey
Low pay is driving a staffing crisis in the Early Years sector and until it’s addressed, up to on...
Grants for city cafés that stay open late
The city’s cafés are to be offered grants from the Council to run nighttime events in an attempt ...
Plans progress to transform old Waterworks building
THE planning application, which should clear the way for the transformation of the old Waterworks...
IFA President to attend meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law
IFA President Francie Gorman is to attend a meeting in Clonberne on Nature Restoration Law. Galwa...
Call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects in West and Northwest region
There’s a call for Government to fast-track 13 major infrastructure projects across the Wes...
4 Galway companies make Sunday Times Best Places to Work
4 Galway companies have made the Sunday Times Best Places to Work. They are Channel Mechanics Bal...
Galway Gardaí and Interpol involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering
Galway Gardaí and Interpol have been involved in arrests regarding theft and money laundering. Ac...
TD quizzes Finance Minister on cancelled works on Galway roads
Galway East TD Sean Canney has quizzed the Finance Minister on works being cancelled for Galway r...