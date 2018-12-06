Lighting for ‘back prom’ in Salthill delayed as talks progress with NPWS

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials are being urged to push forward plans for lighting the ‘back-prom’ in Salthill.

Ducting is in place along the coastal stretch from Blackrock.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says officials are engaged in a process with the National Parks and Wildlife Service because of the potential impact of the lights on the Special Area of Conservation.

He says although ducting is in place and money has been set aside, the process is tediously slow.

At 9, hear City councillor Donal Lyons who argues the area is widely used and needs sufficient lighting…