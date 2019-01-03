Light at last for Tuam babies

As the Government finally confirmed the timescale for the excavation of the mass grave on the site of the former Tuam Mother and Babies Home, two of the facility’s survivors have spoken out to tell their story – and to again build bridges with the people of the town.

PJ Haverty from Menlough and Walter Francis from Athenry – both of whom were born at the Home – decided to speak out just as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that excavations will finally begin at the site in the second half of this year.

“We anticipate that there’ll be excavations in Tuam in the latter half of 2019 because we have to pass legislation in the Oireachtas, giving the government the power to do the excavations,” said the Taoiseach.

“Because, for lots of reasons, we don’t have the power to do that, so we’ll have to pass that legislation in the New Year. In the meantime, though, we can start appointing the experts and the ground team who’ll be doing the actual work,” he added.

And while the two men wanted to reveal how fate had put them in touch with each other, they also wanted to plead with the public to support the town and its ‘wonderful people’, whom they say are owed huge debt of gratitude for their support and patience since this shocking story first broke in 2014.

Both men say the outpouring of support from Tuam residents has bolstered them over the past couple of years as they told the story of an Ireland that once turned its back on innocent women and children.

“I go down to Tuam regular and I always sense going in that we’re not thanking these people enough for putting up with it.

“Imagine this going all over the world – Tuam, the place where the babies are buried. It could hit a town very badly,” said PJ.

No matter what was going on, whether it was the world’s media descending on the town, vigils for those buried at the site, marches by survivors, or facilitating forensic examinations, locals have never stood in the way, he continues.

“When you look at Tuam, it’s a fantastic town. We want people to come to Tuam, visit Tuam and see it for what it is,” said PJ.

