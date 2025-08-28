Life-size basking shark model on display at ATU Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A model of a life-sized basking shark is on display at ATU Galway ahead of an international conference.

The 10.6 metre model marks the beginning of the International Basking Shark Conference taking place in ATU Galway tomorrow and Saturday

The conference will be followed by a free admission Ocean Literacy Day on Achill Island on Sunday from 9am to 5pm

The event, which will feature 30 speakers, is co-hosted by the Irish Basking Shark Group, Irish Whale and Dolphin Group and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Emilie De Loose from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group explains the importance of basking sharks: