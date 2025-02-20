  • Services

LIDL's new Moycullen store to open this day week

LIDL's new Moycullen store to open this day week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

LIDL’s new store in Moycullen is set to officially open this day next week – Thursday.

The energy efficient store at Kylebroughlan, which received planning permission just over two years ago, will be Galway’s tenth LIDL store.

It will create 25 permanent new retail jobs in the local community, will feature signage in the Irish language, and provides over 10o car park spaces.

Lidl says it will donate €1,000 towards the development of a new community centre in Moycullen.

Galway LGFA player Ailbhe Davoren and team captain Kate Geraghty will officially open the store at 8AM next Thursday 27th February, with early bird vouchers on offer.

