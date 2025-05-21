Lidl unveils new €7m Claregalway store

Lidl is set to open the doors to its brand-new store in Claregalway next Thursday morning – taking the retailer’s store count to eleven in the county and creating 30 new jobs for the local area.

The new Lidl Claregalway store – representing an investment of €7 million – is located on a newly developed greenfield site next to the N83, in the centre of the village.

It is the retailer’s 186th store in Ireland – with more than 6,000 employees – and 228th store within the island of Ireland.

Lidl opened its first Galway store in Headford Road in 2000 and currently employs more than 200 people across ten stores in Clifden, Moycullen, Knocknacarra, Headford Road, Wellpark Road, Doughiska, Oranmore, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Gort.

Last year, Lidl procured over €36 million worth of goods and services from 39 suppliers and business partners across Galway.

Lidl’s key Galway suppliers include Glenamaddy-based Westbake who supply Lidl with much of the retailer’s confectionary range to stores in Ireland since 2019, as well as on Lidl’s shelves in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Earlier this year, Lidl Ireland confirmed a fresh €600 million investment into creating 35 new stores and a Regional Distribution Centre at Little Island in County Cork over the next five years.

Lidl Claregalway will be the retailer’s 100th store to feature a solar PV system that will generate more than 20% of the building’s energy requirements.

The store will also incorporate a range of additional sustainability features including LED lighting with Dali control, high performance building fabric, heat recovery and electric vehicle charger spaces for customers. These sustainability features help achieve a BER A1 certification and fed into our ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification.

With the doors due to open at 8am sharp next Thursday, early bird shoppers can get their chance to meet and greet Lidl Ambassador and LGFA star Nicola Ward and enjoy special instore entertainment.

And to mark the opening, the staff at Lidl’s Claregalway store will donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Anam Croí and Claregalway National School.

The first ten shoppers to enter the brand-new store will be first in line to pick up opening day discounts but also receive complementary Lidl gift vouchers to put towards their in-store shop.

Pictured: Ready for opening…the new Lidl store in Claregalway.