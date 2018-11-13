Lidl redesigns proposals for new Knocknacarra store

German discount supermarket chain Lidl have revised the design of its proposed new store in Knocknacarra.

The company had sought permission last July for a €2.5 million supermarket with a gross floor area of 2,185 square metres on the 1.5-acre site adjacent to Aldi at the junction of the Western Distributor Road and Bóthar Stiofáin. The plans also included a standalone 66.5 sq m café on the site.

City Council planners subsequently told the chain to redesign the side facing onto the Western Distributor Road, and to include more glazing and a mural or design to break up the appearance of the wall.

They were also asked to clarify the hours of operation for the café and advised that a large building “may also be acceptable”.

Clarification was also sought on landscaping and pedestrian access to the supermarket.

Last week, the company submitted revised drawings, with more glazing “thereby removing any perception of a long, uninterrupted single façade”. Landscaping proposals were also included in the submission. The company said the café will operate in tandem with the Lidl store, 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays and public holidays.

“In terms of size of the café, the outlet is not envisaged to be a large operation, however, on review, we enclose revised drawings illustrating an increase in the unit to 103.5 sq m.

“The proposed development represents a positive addition to the area, and will not in our opinion lead to material impacts on the surrounding area,” the submission reads.

RGDATA, the small grocers’ representative group objected to plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Knocknacarra, claiming it poses a threat to the future vitality of the Galway City centre and existing shopping centres.

It says there is no justification for an additional discount foodstore on the western side of the city, and that it would be premature until a sustainable mix of uses is provided within what is zoned as the Knocknacarra District Centre, arguing that it is dominated with retail units.

And while rival supermarket chain Tesco voiced approval in principle for the development, they said an amended design could improve the streetscape.

It is Lidl’s third attempt in six years to open a premises in Knocknacarra – two previous applications on a site at the junction of the Ballymoneen Road with the Distributor Road were rejected by An Bórd Pleanála.

A decision on the latest application is expected on November 18, if permitted, the new development would be completed by April 2020 and employ between 20 and 25 people.