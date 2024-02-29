Lidl in Gort set to be demolished and rebuilt
Lidl in Gort is set to be demolished – and replaced with a brand new and improved building.
It’s after county planners gave the green light for the project at Crowe Street with 26 conditions attached.
One condition is that Lidl will provide a minimum of 2 hour free public parking, to encourage sustainable and joined shopping trips to the town.
Overall, the new store will offer about 40 percent more floor space, but there’s a number of other aspects to the plans apart from the new store.
They include a public plaza, several new pedestrian access points, and improvements to vehicle access.
