Lexus Galway require a Qualified Lexus Motor Vehicle Technician for their Workshop in Ballybrit, Galway.

With continuous training provided, you’ll improve your mechanical skills and learn to work on hybrid & electric motors for the future





Immediate start. Attractive Remuneration Plus Bonus. Interested Candidates apply with CV to: careers@tonyburkemotors.ie

