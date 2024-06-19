Lexus Galway require a Qualified Lexus Motor Vehicle Technician for their Workshop in Ballybrit, Galway.
Lexus Galway require a Qualified Lexus Motor Vehicle Technician for their Workshop in Ballybrit, Galway.
With continuous training provided, you’ll improve your mechanical skills and learn to work on hybrid & electric motors for the future
Immediate start. Attractive Remuneration Plus Bonus. Interested Candidates apply with CV to: careers@tonyburkemotors.ie
