Lexus Galway first Irish winner of major Lexus European award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Lexus Galway in Ballybrit has been named first ever Irish winner of a prestigious European award offered by the carmaker.

The local team has taken the ‘European Lexus Kiwami Award’, which recognises excellence in business and customer service.

19 centres were honoured this year, from more then 340 eligible businesses – placing Lexus Galway at the forefront across the continent.

Tony Burke, Dealer Principal of Lexus Galway, attended a ceremony in Budapest to accept the award.