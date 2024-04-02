Level of new tractor registration remains steady in Galway

31 new tractors were registered in Galway during February.

That’s broadly in line with the figure of 30 for the same time last year.





Nationally, there were 231 new tractors registered last month, a minor increase of 2 per cent on last year.

