Letterfrack's Kane Sisters to feature tonight in TG4's 'Music Network Ar an mBóthar' Concert

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Kane Sisters, Liz and Yvonne from Letterfrack, will feature this evening in a concert that will be broadcast on TG4.

The concert is part of a nationwide tour by Music Network, Ireland’s music touring and development organisation, in a unique collaboration with Gradam Ceoil TG4 2024, the premier accolades in traditional Irish music and was recorded last February at the Iconic Triskel Arts Centre in Cork City.

This event will also feature acclaimed artists Derek Hickey and Macdara Ó Faoláin and is presented by acclaimed sean nós singer Nell Ní Chróinín.

The programme will be broadcast this evening on TG4 at 9.30pm.

