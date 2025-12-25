Letterfrack residents plant oak tree to mark Clúid’s 30th anniversary

A Conamara community came together earlier this year to mark a collective big birthday – planting a tree to mark the thirtieth anniversary of Clúid, the housing agency behind their own estate.

The residents of Radharc Bhinn Ghuaire in Letterfrack were joined by elected representatives, members of the local community and Clúid staff for the planting of a native Irish oak tree. The Letterfrack development came more recently in Clúid’s story, but this was one of five tree-planting projects undertaken by Clúid to mark the 30th anniversary of the first residents getting their keys. In total, the project resulted in more than 600 trees being planted.

“It is a wonderful thing to celebrate 30 years of providing quality homes and building thriving communities like the one in Radharc Bhinn Ghuaire, but it’s an even better thing to do it by looking to the future,” said Clúid CEO Averil Power.

“It is our hope that the trees that were planted as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations will be enjoyed for many years to come by all the current residents, and successive generations of residents.

“We hope that in another 30 years, or 60 years, or 100 years the residents of Radharc Bhinn Ghuaire will still be benefitting from this beautiful oak tree.

“Additionally, I want to thank all our partners who have helped Clúid to grow and develop into the organisation we are today,” she added.

Residents were delighted with the sunny weather on the day of the event and gathered to enjoy refreshments with their neighbours and plant window boxes to bring a splash of colour to their homes.

Children from the local creche took part in a ‘pollinator hunt’ – searching for paper butterflies and bees to win prizes.

In addition to the oak tree in Letterfrack, Clúid marked its 30th anniversary by planting pocket forests in Kinsale, Co. Cork and Kilkenny city; native oak trees in Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, and a cluster of native hazel trees in Longford Town, Co. Longford.

Clúid is an independent, not-for-profit housing association, and is one of the largest approved housing bodies (AHBs) in Ireland.

Established in 1994, Clúid leads the way in providing high quality, affordable rented homes to people in housing need. Clúid owns and manages over 14,000 properties providing a home to over 35,000 people.

Pictured: Children enjoying the celebrations as the residents of Radharc Bhinn Ghuaire marked 30 years.