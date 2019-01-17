Letterfrack mother of girl with cerebral palsy takes case against consultants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The High Court has begun hearing a case taken by a Letterfrack mother against the HSE and two consultant obstetricians.

Martina Walsh’s daughter, Faye who is now aged 7, was born with cerebral palsy.

The High Court has heard claims that Faye Walsh would probably not have suffered any brain injury, had she been delivered ten minutes earlier.

According to today’s Irish Times, the HSE and consultants are denying the claims against them and say the delivery was ‘unreasonably delayed’.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…