Less than half of vital infrastructure projects in West 'shovel ready' by 2030

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Less than half of infrastructure projects in the Western region identified as being high priority are likely to be ‘shovel ready’ by 2030.

That’s according to a new report from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

Of 35 infrastructure projects identified as high priority, just 14 are likely to be started or substantially completed by 2030 – assuming they don’t face legal challenges.

The rest are expected to progress between 2030 and 2035.

In Galway, redevelopment of Galway Port is expected to start construction before 2030, as is the expansion of the Western Rail Corridor between Athenry and Claremorris.

The Galway BusConnects project – which aims to create dedicated bus corridors running through the heart of the city centre – is also expected to get underway.

Other projects with the green light before 2030 are a STEM building for ATU Galway and a major urban regeneration project at the Dyke Road in Galway City.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the controversial Ring Road project, it’s 50/50 whether works could start in the next five years.

And it’s a definite no when it comes to several others.

They are the N84 between Headford and Shrule; a study on light rail for Galway City; and dual track lines and electrification of lines between Athlone and Galway City.