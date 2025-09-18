  • Services

Services

Less than half of vital infrastructure projects in West 'shovel ready' by 2030

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Less than half of vital infrastructure projects in West 'shovel ready' by 2030
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Less than half of infrastructure projects in the Western region identified as being high priority are likely to be ‘shovel ready’ by 2030.

That’s according to a new report from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

Of 35 infrastructure projects identified as high priority, just 14 are likely to be started or substantially completed by 2030 – assuming they don’t face legal challenges.

The rest are expected to progress between 2030 and 2035.

In Galway, redevelopment of Galway Port is expected to start construction before 2030, as is the expansion of the Western Rail Corridor between Athenry and Claremorris.

The Galway BusConnects project – which aims to create dedicated bus corridors running through the heart of the city centre – is also expected to get underway.

Other projects with the green light before 2030 are a STEM building for ATU Galway and a major urban regeneration project at the Dyke Road in Galway City.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the controversial Ring Road project, it’s 50/50 whether works could start in the next five years.

And it’s a definite no when it comes to several others.

They are the N84 between Headford and Shrule; a study on light rail for Galway City; and dual track lines and electrification of lines between Athlone and Galway City.

More like this:
no_space
Galway County Council urged to seize two 'golden' housing opportunities in South Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is being urged to seize two hou...

no_space
Galway shines in shortlists for Irish-Language media award nominations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway media companies and broadcasters have picked u...

no_space
Galway shines in shortlists for Irish-Language media award nominations.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway media companies and broadcasters have picked u...

no_space
Local MEP demands EU Commissioner debate "rotten" Mercosur deal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP is challenging the EU Commissioner for Tr...

no_space
Major ESB network upgrades to get underway in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor upgrades of the electricity network across Galw...

no_space
Slight rise in new homes granted planning permission in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a slight rise in the number of new hom...

no_space
Nine Galway students and apprentices compete at Worldskills Ireland in Dublin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNine Galway students and apprentices are competing at...

no_space
Council to upgrade St Nicholas Market in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks will get underway in the coming weeks to upgrad...

no_space
€20m for Galway farmers under ANC Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM€20m is being paid out to more than 9,600 Galway farm...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up