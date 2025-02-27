Leonard’s goal puts the seal on a convincing Galway win

-
-
Author: Darren Kelly
~ 2 minutes read
Galway 1-14
Westmeath 0-3
DARREN KELLY AT TUAM STADIUM
GALWAY’S ladies footballers provided another demonstration of their superiority in Division 2 of the National League last Sunday as they overcame the difficult weather conditions and early Westmeath resistance to record their fourth victory of this year’s campaign.
Róisín Leonard’s 50th minute goal put the seal on victory for Daniel Moynihan’s charges who’d already made full use of the first half elements to build a nine point advantage.
As a result, promotion back to the top flight following last year’s relegation could be secured as early as this Sunday when they travel to Donegal (Ballybofey, 2pm). A victory for the Tribeswomen coupled with Monaghan failing to beat Clare will secure a top two place.
Even though promotion is a priority for last year’s All-Ireland senior finalists, it hasn’t come at the expense of blooding players. The Galway management used 29 in Sunday’s success, taking full advantage of the league’s unlimited substitution rules.
Only goalkeeper Dearbhla Gower played the full 60 minutes and she was one of 11 changes from that team that beat Roscommon two weeks previously.
However, in saying that, Galway still started with eight of the side that faced Kerry in Croke Park last August, including All-Ireland winning Kilkerrin-Clonberne trio Olivia Divilly, Nicola and Louise Ward, and former Galway captain Sarah Ní Loingsigh at full back.
St. Jarlath’s Park was in perfect condition as the overnight rain was well cleared before throw-in. Nothing could be done about gale force winds and the visitors, with just one point from their previous three fixtures, set about trying to probe the hosts.
Frank Browne’s visitors enjoyed the opening 10 minutes but couldn’t turn their opportunities into scores. Two straight forward chances were spurned but Ayesha Roche, Lucy Power and Catriona Dunne did combine to force a Gower save.
Galway, who were punished twice for improper use of gum shields, threatened once through Nicola Ward, Andrea Trill and Kate Slevin. Keeper Amy Donlon was Westmeath’s best over the hour and delivered the first of multiple stops.
Galway’s Ailbhe Davoren getting the better of Westmeath’s Lara McCartan during Sunday’s LGFA Division 2 league clash at Tuam Stadium. Photo: David Cunniffe.
