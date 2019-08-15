Leonard dazzles for Galway in downpour

TEAM captain Tracey Leonard scored 1-5 as Galway negotiated the dreadful conditions and a stiff challenge from Waterford to advance to the All-Ireland ladies football senior semi-finals where they’ll face rivals Mayo.

Waterford put up a big fight at Pearse Park on Saturday and Aileen Wall goaled twice, but she was unable to stop Galway setting up a repeat of the Connacht final in the last four.

Tracey Leonard and Wall traded goals in the first half but it was Galway who took a narrow 1-6 to 1-4 lead into half-time. They pushed on at the start of the second-half and though Wall scored her second goal, Tim Rabbitt’s side had enough to seal the win.

The chances of a free-flowing game were ruined by the torrential rain. It started in the third minute and never eased up, but the Pearse Park surface held up reasonably well despite the downpour.

