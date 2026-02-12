Leonard and Trill sparkle as Galway lay waste to Kildare

Galway 3-12

Kildare 1-7

By Paul Shaughnessy at Tuam Stadium

THE Galway ladies footballers returned to winning ways with a comfortable 11-point victory over Kildare in their third league outing at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

After suffering defeat to Cork last day out, Galway have now recorded wins over Meath and Kildare to move into second place on six points in Division One of the National Football League.

Daniel Moynihan’s side were full value for their victory, producing a dominant display in front of their home support. The hosts made a blistering start to the contest and maintained control throughout, never allowing Kildare to build any sustained momentum.

Galway’s attacking threat was led by a potent full-forward line of Andrea Trill, Leanne Coen and Roisin Leonard who were in devastating form. The trio combined for an impressive 3-7 of their side’s total 3-12, causing constant problems for the Kildare defence.

Moynihan was pleased with his side’s performance. “There was definitely a little bit of bite about us, we threatened Kildare’s goal line on numerous occasions. We are in a good position having won two out of three games,” he said

The Tribeswomen wasted little time in asserting their authority, racing into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead inside the opening ten minutes. Roisin Leonard and Aoife O’Rourke opened their accounts early, while Andrea Trill added two well-taken points. Kildare gradually settled into the contest and responded through scores from Laoise Lenehan and Aoife Murnane.

Galway continued to apply pressure and Roisin Leonard showcased her accuracy with a superb two-point free off the ground to stretch the advantage to 0-6 to 0-2. However, Kildare quickly responded with a free of their own from Roisin Forde to keep themselves in touch.

The decisive period of the first half came in the closing minutes, as Galway took control of proceedings. Leonard delivered a spectacular outside-of-the-boot pass into the path of Andrea Trill, who showed great composure to finish low to the net for Galway’s first goal. Moments later, the hosts struck again when Leanne Coen expertly placed the ball into the top corner of the net, giving Galway a commanding advantage.

Roisin Forde landed a free for the Lilywhites on the stroke of half-time, but Galway headed for the dressing room with a healthy 2-6 to 0-5 lead.

Pictured: Galway’s Hannah Noone breaking away from Ruth Sargent of Kildare during Sunday’ s Division 1 ladies football league tie at Tuam Stadium. Photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy.