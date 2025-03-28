  • Services

Leo Varadkar addresses Salthill event on new motor insurance laws

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has addressed an event in Salthill this afternoon on new motor insurance laws.

From the end of March, it’ll be an offence for any insurance provider or broker to issue a motor insurance policy without a driver number.

But the PARC group says while it’s delighted at the development, which it’s campaigned hard for – there are some concerns around its introduction.

They include the fact many information systems are still not upgraded to support the changes.

Speaking to us after today’s event, Leo Varadkar explained why he’s passionate about road safety.

And this woman was also at today’s briefing.

