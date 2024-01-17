LEO Galway now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county
LEO Galway is now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county
Local Enterprise Office Galway clients created 117 new jobs in 2023
The net jobs created was 52, taking into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland
The newly published national report also shows that of the 6,640 jobs created, 82% were outside of the Dublin region
The national net jobs creation figure for LEOs was 2,131
