  • Services

Services

LEO Galway now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county

Published:

LEO Galway now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county
Share story:

LEO Galway is now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county

Local Enterprise Office Galway clients created 117 new jobs in 2023


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The net jobs created was 52, taking into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland

The newly published national report also shows that of the 6,640 jobs created, 82% were outside of the Dublin region

The national net jobs creation figure for LEOs was 2,131

The post LEO Galway now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway Student’s Union launches Raise and Give Week

Students at the University of Galway are doing their bit to raise funds for Galway Rape Crisis Ce...

no_space
Settlement of 220 thousand euro for Tuam boy left with battery in his throat for 9 days

A settlement of 220 thousand euro has been reached for a Tuam boy left with battery in his throat...

no_space
Tuam Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag reverses decision to step away from politics

Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag has reversed her decision to step away from politics She has announ...

no_space
Permission refused for major expansion to city centre hotel

Planning permission has been refused for a major 91 bed expansion to a city centre hotel. The Vic...

no_space
Ahascragh native world renowned fashion designer honoured by President Higgins

Ahascragh native world renowned hat designer Philip Treacy has been honoured by President Higgins...

no_space
Strong Galway involvement in new board of Western Development Commission

A new board has been appointed for the Western Development Commission, with a strong Galway invol...

no_space
Calls for emergency funding for gritting in Galway City council estates

A call is being made to allocate emergency funding to carry out gritting in council estates acros...

no_space
ATU Galway joins international alliance to combat plastic pollution

ATU Galway has joined an international alliance to combat plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean...

no_space
Woman in her eighties dies in three-car collision at N17 at Milltown

A woman in her eighties has died in today’s three-car collision on the N17 at Milltown. Ga...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up