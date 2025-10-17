Leisureland report lashed over its ‘lack of direction’

A NEW report on the future of Leisureland has been criticicised for lacking clear direction or firm plans.

Galway City Councillor Donal Lyons (Ind) said that more clarity and stronger proposals were needed to determine the next chapter for the Salthill facility.

The UrbanLab Galway report draws on the views of more than 3,000 people who took part in a year-long consultation about the future of the complex.

Cllr Lyons said the report falls short of offering concrete direction.

“I don’t think they’ve come up with any clear recommendations,” he said.

“This is the second report that’s been published on Leisureland’s future, and there’s nothing that really stands out at this stage. I would have expected more substantive suggestions about where it should go from here.”

The report highlights three main ideas that came through strongly from the public — preserving Leisureland’s history and community role, a call for it to remain an open and welcoming space for everyone, and a growing emphasis on making it more environmentally friendly.

It states that the location has the potential to become a benchmark for inclusive, sustainable, and community-driven urban spaces in Ireland.

UrbanLab Galway describes the report as a starting point rather than a finished plan.

The next step will see designers use the public’s feedback to develop new concepts for Leisureland’s future.

While the report acknowledges that Leisureland faces ageing infrastructure, flood risks, and high energy use, it also points to an opportunity to reimagine the site as a model for inclusive, sustainable development.

Cllr Lyons said the report’s vision needs to be matched with practical action.

“Everyone knows the swimming pool has reached the end of its life expectancy,” he said.

“It’s been there for over 50 years and was last refurbished in 2014. There’s also a real need for an additional attraction alongside Leisureland. With the number of wet days we have in Galway, an indoor facility that could be enjoyed all day makes perfect sense.”

Despite the challenges, he praised the work done by those managing the complex.

“It’s a credit to the management and staff that they’ve turned the facility around in recent years, especially with operating costs,” he said.

“At one stage, Leisureland had an enormous deficit, but that’s been wiped away. That is a testament to the board, management, and staff for the work they’ve put into making it an attractive and sustainable facility.”

The report, which was commissioned by Galway City Council and supported by the University of Galway and Research Ireland, also stresses the importance of the wider area, including Salthill Park to the east of the site, which is zoned for recreation and amenity.

UrbanLab suggests any future redevelopment should connect the two spaces and keep public access central to the plans, stating that it is “essential” when considering the future of Leisureland.

“As a local representative, it’s important from my point of view that Salthill Park is reclaimed as an open space,” Cllr Lyons added.

This view was reflected in public opinion, as the report stated that Salthill Park became the focus of “numerous calls for the preservation of the status quo.”

“While fear of change was not evidenced most interviews, it came forcefully to the fore when Salthill Park was mentioned,” it said.

■ Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Leisureland: Report on its future is ‘lacking’.