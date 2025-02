This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A tiny treasure hunt has been opened at the Galway City Museum.

Children and families search for mini LEGO replicas of key moments and historical figures in Galway City’s history.

Artist Jessica Farrell created twelve models including Pádraic Ó Conaire, Gráinne Mhaol, The Spanish Arch and a Claddagh Cottage.

Our FYI Galway team will explore the treasure hunt next week.