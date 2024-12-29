Legislation strengthens the use of Irish language

Language rights of Irish speakers have been strengthened by new law that imposes obligations on public bodies to use Gaeilge.

The final provisions of the Official Languages (Amendment) Act 2021 come into force on December 21, after Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne signed an order.

One of the provisions of the Act requires public bodies to respond to posts on social media in the official language they were received.

Marketing material sent to the public, by public bodies, must be in Irish or bilingual; and names of newly established public bodies will be in Irish only, according to the legislation.

The commencement order will also give effect to the provisions relating to the protection of the use of, and accurate recording, of names, addresses and titles in Irish, including the ‘síneadh fada’, as well as the layout of official forms in Irish only or bilingually.

The senior minister in the Department of Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, said the measure will take effect in the New Year.

“2025 will be a significant year for the Irish language, one that will change and strengthen language rights and the use of Irish in the public sector,” she said.

“The Act provides a solid foundation for the provision of public services through Irish and provides clear guidance to public bodies regarding their language obligations.

I am confident that these new provisions will significantly improve the quality and quantity of services available through Irish. This is a major step forward in the development of Irish as a living language in the public service,” Minister Martin added.

Junior Minister Byrne said the Act was innovative and historic, and “ensures that the first official language of our State will be alive and relevant in our daily lives.”

The Department will issue guidelines about these new duties before the end of March 2025 which will support public bodies in their implementation.

Pictured: Order…Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne.