Legal warnings issued to “dodgy box” sellers in Galway

22 operators suspected of selling so-called ‘dodgy boxes’ have been issued with legal warnings to stop in recent weeks.

The cease-and-desist warnings are part of a wider campaign to clamp down by the Federation Against Copyright Theft to shut down illegal TV streaming activities in Ireland.





The latest notices were issued to addresses in Galway, Dublin, Cork, Meath, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Clare, Limerick, Louth, and Monaghan.

