Legal challenge halts pedestrianisation of Westend Streets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A legal challenge has halted the planned pedestrianisation of streets around Galway city’s Westend.

The road closures on William Street West, Dominick Street Upper, Ravens Terrace and the Small Crane were due to begin this Friday.

It’s understand the Judicial Review case against Galway City Council relates to process & cyclist access.

The road closures have been in place each summer since an initial pilot scheme in 2019 to facilitate outdoor dining.

It’s part of a scheme to promote Galway’s night-time economy and to encourage locals and tourists to dine outside.

However Judicial Review proceedings have been initiated ahead of the planned closures this Friday, with the applicant seeking to stop them from proceeding.

The matter will be raised in court again on Monday May 26th, and so, Galway City Council says it will not proceed with the road closures as proposed.