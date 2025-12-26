Legal Aid Board sees Christmas as time to talk about changing priorities

The Legal Aid Board is encouraging people across the city and county to use the Christmas period – a time when families naturally come together – to have open, supportive conversations about future decision-making, rights, and the kind of help a person may want as they grow older and face changing health needs.

The Legal Aid Board has launched new plain-English videos and guides as part of its national awareness campaign, Your Voice, Your Choice – With Legal Support.

These resources are designed to help individuals and families understand the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act and how to put legal arrangements in place so a trusted person can support someone in making decisions, while preserving their independence.

“Christmas is one of the few times of the year when families sit down together without the usual rush and pressure,” said Eleanor Leane, Assistant Director of Civil Operations.

“It can be a gentle, natural moment to check in with loved ones and talk about the support they might want in making decisions in the years ahead.

“The Assisted Decision-Making Act gives people the right to make those choices – and our new videos and guides make it easier for individuals and families to understand how it all works,” she added.

The Legal Aid Board provides legal services to help people put formal decision-making arrangements in place, including decision-making assistance agreements, enduring powers of attorney and capacity applications.

“For those who receive support, you have the right to make your own decisions. We can help put that right into legal form. For families, we know that you support them every day. We can help you put that support on legal footing,” said Ms Leane.

“These types of conversations can be as simple as asking: ‘If you ever needed help making decisions, who would you want beside you?’ Or ‘Would you like to write down your wishes or make a plan for the future?

“Our message this Christmas is simple. Have the conversation. Even a short chat can give families clarity and peace of mind – and the Legal Aid Board is here to help put those decisions into legal form if and when the time comes.”

All videos, and guides are available at www.LegalAidBoard.ie, where people can also find contact details for their nearest law centre.

Pictured: Legal Aid Board staff (from left) Megan Travers and Eve Keely, with Managing Solicitor of Ballymun Law & Family Mediation Centre, launching a campaign encouraging families to start conversations about supported decision-making this Christmas.