Leg-up for Arm’s Galway plant

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A global computing innovator recently celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in Galway City.
Since establishing operations in Galway in 2014, Arm has expanded to 90 staff members locally, and more than 4,800 employees across Europe.
Arm’s facility at Crown Square, which recently welcomed a visit from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, will become home to innovative advancements in technology. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.
Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Peter Burke described the opening of Arm’s new facility in Galway as ‘a strong endorsement of Ireland’s position as a global hub for research, innovation and advanced semiconductor technologies’.
“We recently launched Silicon Island: Ireland’s National Semiconductor Strategy which aims to have Ireland firmly at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry, targeting emerging technologies, showcasing our manufacturing expertise, R&D capacity, and enterprise supports which will generate high-quality, highly skilled employment opportunities across Ireland,” he said.
Mike Lardner, senior director, Engineering, Arm, said that Ireland’s new National Semiconductor Strategy underscored the country’s growing importance in the global technology landscape.
“We’re proud that our teams in Galway are helping deliver the computing foundations for the next era of innovation — advancing research, strengthening the local ecosystem, and building the future of AI on Arm,” he said.
Pictured at the recent official opening of Arm’s new state-of-the-art facility in Galway City were (from left) Maebh Ryan, IDA Ireland; David Murray, Arm; Donal Travers, IDA Ireland; Mark Hambleton and Gary Campbell, Arm; Anne-Marie Tierney-Le Roux, IDA Ireland; Mike Lardner, Nick Horne and Audrey Hayden of Arm; and Ricky Conneely, Regional Manager, IDA Ireland.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Two Galway healthy food initiatives backed with funding by Safefood
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo healthy food initiatives in Galway are being back...
Claregalway Castle to host unique cultural event tomorrow evening
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe historic medieval Claregalway Castle is to host a...
Galway Senator thanks supporters with party after fifth successive election victory
The five-in-a-row is an achievement worth celebrating in any facet of life – which was why Galway...
Garbally name controversy is raised in Dáil
The Minister for Education has been asked if proper process had been followed in the controversia...
Approval for new Aldi store in Spiddal
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been granted for a new Aldi s...
100 events taking place as 51st Dunmore Annual Festival kicks off
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost a hundred events are taking place over the nex...
Eibhlín Seoighthe "not giving up on commitments" after resigning from Soc Dems
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity Councillor Eibhlín Seoighthe says she is "not gi...
Ballinasloe resident jailed for ten years over violent rape
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Ballinasloe resident has been jailed for ten years ...
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG in July
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Uni...