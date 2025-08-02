Leg-up for Arm’s Galway plant

A global computing innovator recently celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in Galway City.

Since establishing operations in Galway in 2014, Arm has expanded to 90 staff members locally, and more than 4,800 employees across Europe.

Arm’s facility at Crown Square, which recently welcomed a visit from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, will become home to innovative advancements in technology. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Peter Burke described the opening of Arm’s new facility in Galway as ‘a strong endorsement of Ireland’s position as a global hub for research, innovation and advanced semiconductor technologies’.

“We recently launched Silicon Island: Ireland’s National Semiconductor Strategy which aims to have Ireland firmly at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry, targeting emerging technologies, showcasing our manufacturing expertise, R&D capacity, and enterprise supports which will generate high-quality, highly skilled employment opportunities across Ireland,” he said.

Mike Lardner, senior director, Engineering, Arm, said that Ireland’s new National Semiconductor Strategy underscored the country’s growing importance in the global technology landscape.

“We’re proud that our teams in Galway are helping deliver the computing foundations for the next era of innovation — advancing research, strengthening the local ecosystem, and building the future of AI on Arm,” he said.

Pictured at the recent official opening of Arm’s new state-of-the-art facility in Galway City were (from left) Maebh Ryan, IDA Ireland; David Murray, Arm; Donal Travers, IDA Ireland; Mark Hambleton and Gary Campbell, Arm; Anne-Marie Tierney-Le Roux, IDA Ireland; Mike Lardner, Nick Horne and Audrey Hayden of Arm; and Ricky Conneely, Regional Manager, IDA Ireland.