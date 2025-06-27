  • Services

Leenane post office to close permanently

Published:

Leenane post office to close permanently
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Leenane post office is to close permanently

An Post says the Postmaster in Leenane is leaving the business and it has been unable to find another contractor

The facility will close this day two weeks July 11th

After that date the nearest post office providing a full service will be Letterfrack post office.

An Post is hoping to provide a Postpoint terminal at the local shop in Leenane which will provide some level of service around financial services and billpay

However all Department of Social Protection customers will be transferred to Letterfrack.

