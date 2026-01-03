Leaving Cert student thanks community for ‘unreal support’ since brain tumour diagnosis

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A County Galway teenager has hailed the ‘unreal support’ he has received since he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.
Joe Hurley, from Killimordaly, was just 17 when he received the devastating diagnosis last September and news that he required specialised treatment abroad.
A GoFundMe page was set up to fund associated costs of highly specialised therapy that is not available in Ireland. It had raised more than €85,000 by Christmas week from 1,400-plus donors – more than double the target of €40,000.
“The support has been unreal. I am honestly blown away. It means the world to me and my family,” said Joe, a Leaving Cert student in Clarin College Athenry, who thanked everyone who donated and sent messages of support.
His medical team has advised that Joe requires specialised treatment abroad, in the UK or Germany, and the money raised will fund it.
The treatment, due to begin early in 2026, will involve spending between eight and twelve weeks abroad accompanied by his family.
Medical treatment itself is covered but money raised will fund associated costs, travel, accommodation, and daily living expenses, which are significant.
The Hurley family has vowed to donate to a local children’s cancer charity any surplus donations that exceeds what is needed Joe’s overall treatment journey.
The Hurleys said they were “deeply grateful for the emotional and practical support” they received from the local community, family, and friends.
Pictured: Grateful…Joe Hurley.
