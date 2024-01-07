League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow

The Galway United FC Men’s Team is to be given a Mayoral Reception tomorrow.

Mayor Eddie Hoare is hosting the ceremony to acknowledge & recognise the achievements of the team





The team won the First Division last year and now returns to the top flight for the first time since 2017

It will take place at 7pm tomorrow in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

