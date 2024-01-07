League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
The Galway United FC Men’s Team is to be given a Mayoral Reception tomorrow.
Mayor Eddie Hoare is hosting the ceremony to acknowledge & recognise the achievements of the team
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The team won the First Division last year and now returns to the top flight for the first time since 2017
It will take place at 7pm tomorrow in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
The post League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Engineers warn that Climate change may lead to worsening of Connemara’s Roads.
Climate change may lead to a worsening in the quality of roads in Connemara, according to enginee...
New Tuam Stadium stand looks set to be unveiled at end of February
Works are progressing on the half a million euro replacement stand for Tuam Stadium, with the new...
Families forced to choose between heating and eating
More and more Galway people are going without food, heat, and lighting – a dilemma exacerbated by...
Conamara is the biggest Irish speaking area in Ireland
The Conamara Gaeltacht remains the strongest Irish speaking area in Ireland, where 39% of the pop...
Volunteers from East Galway heading to Africa tomorrow to carry out extensive works at an orphanage in Ethiopia.
A group of volunteers from East Galway will be heading to Africa tomorrow morning to carry out ex...
Four properties in the Roscahill area are searched as Gardaí renew appeal for information over an arson incident in Galway last month.
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information over an arson incident in Galway last month as f...
Galway County Council continues with the Green Dog Walkers campaign in the county
A programme that has seen great success around the country is to continue in Galway for 2024. The...
Galway saw 31% increase in electric vehicle sales in 2023
The sales of new electric car sales increased by almost 31 per cent in Galway in 2023 over the fi...
New Year brings no end to hospital overcrowding in Galway
Two of Galway’s public hospitals started the New Year as they finished 2023 – overcrowded with pa...