  • Services

Services

League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow

Published:

League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow
Share story:

The Galway United FC Men’s Team is to be given a Mayoral Reception tomorrow.

Mayor Eddie Hoare is hosting the ceremony to acknowledge & recognise the achievements of the team


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The team won the First Division last year and now returns to the top flight for the first time since 2017

It will take place at 7pm tomorrow in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

The post League winning Galway United FC Men’s Team are to get a Mayoral Reception tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Engineers warn that Climate change may lead to worsening of Connemara’s Roads.

Climate change may lead to a worsening in the quality of roads in Connemara, according to enginee...

no_space
New Tuam Stadium stand looks set to be unveiled at end of February

Works are progressing on the half a million euro replacement stand for Tuam Stadium, with the new...

no_space
Families forced to choose between heating and eating

More and more Galway people are going without food, heat, and lighting – a dilemma exacerbated by...

no_space
Conamara is the biggest Irish speaking area in Ireland

The Conamara Gaeltacht remains the strongest Irish speaking area in Ireland, where 39% of the pop...

no_space
Volunteers from East Galway heading to Africa tomorrow to carry out extensive works at an orphanage in Ethiopia.

A group of volunteers from East Galway will be heading to Africa tomorrow morning to carry out ex...

no_space
Four properties in the Roscahill area are searched as Gardaí renew appeal for information over an arson incident in Galway last month.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information over an arson incident in Galway last month as f...

no_space
Galway County Council continues with the Green Dog Walkers campaign in the county

A programme that has seen great success around the country is to continue in Galway for 2024. The...

no_space
Galway saw 31% increase in electric vehicle sales in 2023

The sales of new electric car sales increased by almost 31 per cent in Galway in 2023 over the fi...

no_space
New Year brings no end to hospital overcrowding in Galway

Two of Galway’s public hospitals started the New Year as they finished 2023 – overcrowded with pa...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up