League title dream ended for below-par Galway Utd
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Galway United 0
Shelbourne1
By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park
FOR the third time this season Galway United Women came up short against Shelbourne as Saturday’s defeat at Eamonn Deacy Park ended their Women’s National League title ambitions, while of course the Dublin side also sent them packing from the FAI Cup. Indeed, they were the only club that United failed to take a point from and also failed to score against in both league games.
With league leaders Athlone Town, who were five points clear, facing a difficult game against Shamrock Rovers later on Saturday evening, this was a massive contest between the joint second placed sides. A draw was no good to either team and a win was a must in order to preserve their title ambitions – in case Athlone slipped up. And they did when held to a 3-3 draw by the Hoops.
Of course, the dream was a home Galway win and to end up playing Athlone in the last game of the season at Deacy Park, with United having to win, with the league title at stake. In reality the dream was gone long before this contest finished. A Kate Mooney goal on 11 minutes was the ultimate difference, but in terms of performance the teams were miles apart.
From the outset Shelbourne set the standard, with their passing and movement having the home side on the back foot. They dictated the play as United struggled to have any impact. The necessary teamwork which should be a given at this stage of the season was just not there.
The winner came following a Noelle Murray shot that was pushed away by Jessica Berlin, but after Leah Doyle’s initial rebound was blocked, the ball fell to Mooney and she had a tap in for a 1-0 advantage. They continued to offer the better opening half chances as an Alex Kavanagh free kick came off a post, while Mooney had another goal ruled out for offside.
Galway’s offerings were much more timid. The support for the front three of Julie-Ann Russell, Emily Kavanagh and Emma Doherty were seldom there as too many gaps existed between defence, midfield and attack. Doherty did have an early chance when she headed a Jenna Slattery delivery wide, before Russell drilled a cross shot wide of the far post. A Slattery free kick from outside the box did bring a tip over save from Amanda McQuillan.
Pictured: Galway United’s Julie-Ann Russell comes under pressure from Shelbourne’s during Saturday’s Women’s National League tie at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photo: Michael Gough.
More like this:
St Thomas’ stay on track in bid to make hurling history
St. Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 1-13 By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park DEFENDING champions St....
Cars take back seat as bus plan passed
The BusConnects Cross-City Link has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála — the first major...
Connacht rise from the dead for stunning bonus point win
Connacht 36 Sharks 30 By JOHN FALLON at Dexcom Stadium CONNACHT have certainly been the ...
High-flying Galway United the forgotten team in league title talk
THEY couldn’t possibly, could they? I mean, all the loose talk in recent weeks has been about an ...
Runner’s quest to honour dad
A North Galway woman is tackling the Galway Bay Half Marathon this weekend to raise funds for tho...
Talk on the collapse of Tuam Bank
The events surrounding the collapse of Lord ffrench’s Bank of Tuam and Dublin in 1814 is the them...
Top Italian pianist for annual Emily Anderson concert
Music for Galway’s annual Emily Anderson Memorial concert will take place next Thursday, October ...
Show based on family history offers unique insight into Palestinian plight
The Invaders’ Fear of Memories, a one-man show about the colonisation of Palestine, will be stage...
Residents rail against new plans for Woodquay park
Woodquay residents are dismayed that their local park is to be transformed into a plaza with the ...