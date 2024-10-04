League title dream ended for below-par Galway Utd

Galway United 0

Shelbourne1

By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park

FOR the third time this season Galway United Women came up short against Shelbourne as Saturday’s defeat at Eamonn Deacy Park ended their Women’s National League title ambitions, while of course the Dublin side also sent them packing from the FAI Cup. Indeed, they were the only club that United failed to take a point from and also failed to score against in both league games.

With league leaders Athlone Town, who were five points clear, facing a difficult game against Shamrock Rovers later on Saturday evening, this was a massive contest between the joint second placed sides. A draw was no good to either team and a win was a must in order to preserve their title ambitions – in case Athlone slipped up. And they did when held to a 3-3 draw by the Hoops.

Of course, the dream was a home Galway win and to end up playing Athlone in the last game of the season at Deacy Park, with United having to win, with the league title at stake. In reality the dream was gone long before this contest finished. A Kate Mooney goal on 11 minutes was the ultimate difference, but in terms of performance the teams were miles apart.

From the outset Shelbourne set the standard, with their passing and movement having the home side on the back foot. They dictated the play as United struggled to have any impact. The necessary teamwork which should be a given at this stage of the season was just not there.

The winner came following a Noelle Murray shot that was pushed away by Jessica Berlin, but after Leah Doyle’s initial rebound was blocked, the ball fell to Mooney and she had a tap in for a 1-0 advantage. They continued to offer the better opening half chances as an Alex Kavanagh free kick came off a post, while Mooney had another goal ruled out for offside.

Galway’s offerings were much more timid. The support for the front three of Julie-Ann Russell, Emily Kavanagh and Emma Doherty were seldom there as too many gaps existed between defence, midfield and attack. Doherty did have an early chance when she headed a Jenna Slattery delivery wide, before Russell drilled a cross shot wide of the far post. A Slattery free kick from outside the box did bring a tip over save from Amanda McQuillan.

Pictured: Galway United’s Julie-Ann Russell comes under pressure from Shelbourne’s during Saturday’s Women’s National League tie at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photo: Michael Gough.