Leading Galway arts figure calls for more investment in the sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Artistic Director of the Druid Theatre, Garry Hynes is calling for greater investment in the cultural sector.

The leading Galway arts figure was one of the main contributors at a meeting of the Joint Committee on Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht this week.

Garry Hynes told the meeting, which explored how the arts enrich Irish life, that many well-known artists are facing real poverty.

She says the sector is chronically underfunded and many Irish artists are leaving the sector – or pursuing a career in the arts abroad.

