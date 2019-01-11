Leading critic puts classics centre stage

Art historian and critic Sir Christopher Frayling will deliver two free public lectures at NUI Galway’s Huston School of Film and Digital Media next Wednesday and Thursday, January 16 and 17.

Frankenstein – the first 200 Years is the title of his first lecture which will take place on Wednesday at 4pm. The illustrated lecture by Dr Frayling, former Rector of the Royal College of Art and its Emeritus Professor of Cultural History, will celebrate the novel’s 200th birthday by exploring its difficult journey into print, and its subsequent reincarnation on stage, in films, and daily culture. Frankenstein is one of the most-filmed stories of all time and Dr Frayling will discuss the reasons why. In an era of artificial intelligence, robotics, genetic engineering, IVF, three-parent families and animal-human interfaces, he will also argue that the modern myth of Frankenstein – the one where scientists do the creating – has never been more relevant. His lecture will be followed by a screening of Bride of Frankenstein in the Huston School.

The following day, Dr Frayling will turn his attention to a classic Western with his talk Once Upon a Time in the West: Shooting a Masterpiece. That’s at 2.30pm, and will be followed by a screening of Sergio Leone’s film.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.