LEADER programme not that easy to follow

Local community groups and development companies are not applying for LEADER funding because of confusion over changes to the scheme and a cumbersome applications process, according to a local TD.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) has hit out at the Minister for Rural and Community Development for overseeing the decline of a once hugely successful programme – with only a tiny proportion of funds allocated to Galway reaching community organisations.

“It is concerning that more funding has not been drawn down from LEADER funding across Galway. I am urging companies running LEADER schemes to expedite the approval of projects to see greater expenditure form the programme in 2019,” said the TD for Galway West.

“In Galway East, there is €7.6 million yet only €21,367 has been spent from the LEADER funding while in Galway West, €4.5 million is available but only €102,000 spent.”

Since its launch in 1991, LEADER has provided rural communities across the European Union with the resources to enable community groups to actively engage and direct the local development of their area, through community-led local development.

But changes to the scheme in its most recent guise created confusion and Deputy Ó Cuív said Galway was one of the last counties to get to grips with the changes.

The scheme is operated locally by Galway Rural Development (GRD) and Forum Connemara, but the introduction of the local authority as part of its operation has complicated matters, said Deputy Ó Cuív.

“The application process has become so convoluted and cumbersome that ordinary community volunteers are being put off applying.

“Under the last LEADER programme, up to €500,000 could be got, but that was done away with and now, they don’t really get more than €100,000,” said Deputy Ó Cuív, adding that €100,000 doesn’t go too far when funding major infrastructure projects like those that have been done in the past.

“This LEADER programme won’t have the lasting legacy of previous LEADER programmes,” he continued.

Deputy Ó Cuív said the Minister, Deputy Michael Ring (FG) needed to do everything in his power to ensure that allocated funds were filtered down to the communities.

“There is an urgent need in both East and West Galway to accelerate approval of projects to ensure that all funding is provided to Galway.

“I will continue to press this matter with the Minister and insist that he ensures that this money is spent,” said the Cornamona-based TD.

Minister Ring’s office has not responded to the Tribune’s request for comment.