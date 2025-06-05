  • Services

Lawyer of Galway man accused of dangerous driving causing death to get independent expert to analyse crash data

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Lawyers for a Galway man accused of dangerous driving causing the death of his daughter in a Westmeath crash will get an independent expert to analyse crash data.

45-year-old doctor Babak Meshkat has yet to indicate a plea.

The accused of An Cimín Mór, Cappagh Road in Galway was charged earlier this year in connection to the crash on February 8th, 2024.

The incident happened on the M6 between Junction 4 Tyrellspass and Junction 3 Rochfortbridge.

Mr Meshkat’s six-year-old daughter Hana was severely injured in the crash and died at Temple Street nine days later.

He was sent forward for trial to the Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court in March.

Today, his legal team said they are seeking additional disclosure of evidence, and told the court the defence had not appointed its own forensic collision expert.

The case has been adjourned until July 21st.

A separate inquest has heard the young girl died from multiple traumatic injuries – and has been adjourned pending the outcome of judicial proceedings.

