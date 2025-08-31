  • Services

Launch takes place of the Glenamaddy Ploughing and Agricultural Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The launch took place last night of the 2025 Glenamaddy Ploughing and Agricultural Show at the Equestrian centre in Glenamaddy with the show itself to be held on Sunday, the 28th of September.

Approximately 8 to 9 thousand people visit Glenamaddy for the show, and organisers are hopeful that this year could see over 10,000 visitors on the day in the Galway town.

Last night also saw the launch of a new website, glenamaddyshow.com, which will streamline the application and entrant process.

Vice Chair of the Show Committee Pat Connelly said that the excitement is building.

