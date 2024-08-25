Launch of a new book on the history of Claregalway place names to be held this evening

A new book on the history of Claregalway place names will be launched this evening in Claregalway Castle as part of Heritage Week.

The book, written by Dr Enda O’Flaherty, is the culmination of three years of hard work by the Claregalway Historical and Cultural Society which included a study of every townland.





Members of the society also went door to door in the locality to collect the field and minor place names that would be known only by the people of the parish.

Over 450 fieldnames and place names were recorded during the survey and the book is supplemented by maps, illustrations and photographs.

The book launch will take place in Claregalway Castle at 7pm and some copies will be available for sale this evening.

