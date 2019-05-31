Latin Quarter gets in the spirit for annual Gin-Fest

Galway City’s Latin Quarter will host a four-day Gin-Fest from Thursday to Sunday, June 6-9, with highlights including a cruise on the Corrib Princess, as well as a gin village, gin brunches and afternoon teas, and a screening of the film classic, Casablanca, at the Pálás Cinema.

Other fun, interactive events taking place in the bars, businesses and restaurants of The Latin Quarter will include masterclasses and tastings, promotions, giveaways, gin trails, food and gin pairings, gin cocktails and competitions, gin forages, and launchings of new gins.

World Gin Day takes place on Saturday, June 8, and the Festival will mark this with a ‘Gin Village’ from 5-7pm in The Quays Bar. This will include a live DJ and pop-up bars, offering a range of complimentary G&Ts. This village has proved very popular at previous festivals. Tickets at €10 are available on Eventbrite and are moving fast – many other events during the weekend are free.

Popular brands being showcased at the Gin Fest will include Method and Madness, Beefeater, Cork Dry Gin, Monkey 47, Fever-Tree, Hendrick’s Gin, Schweppes, Míl, London Essence, Tanqueray, Gordon’s Gin, Gunpowder Gin, Micil Distillery, Sling Shot, Dingle, Puerto de Indias, Silver Spear, Bombay Sapphire, Nora’s Irish Gin and Conncullin Gin.

