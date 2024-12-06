Latest plans for apartment block in Newcastle rejected by city planners

A fresh attempt to build new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road has been rejected by city planners.

The applicant, Shawder Ltd, was previously refused permission to demolish an existing home at 99 Upper Newcastle road and replace it with two blocks.

A new application lodged earlier this year saw the development slightly scaled back,, from 18 to 15 apartments.

The original plans were for 10 single-bed and 8 two-bed apartments – the redesigned plans are for 12 two-bed and 3 one-bed units.

But city planners have once again poured cold water on the plans.

The main reason is the scale and design of the development being out of character with the surrounding area.

Secondary to that, planners weren’t satisified by the availability of sunlight in each apartment, contrary to regulations.

The developer has four weeks to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala if it choses to go that route.

24/60071