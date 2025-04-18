Latest Locked Out of the Market report shows no HAP properties in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The latest Locked Out of the Market report shows there were no properties in Galway to rent under the Housing Assistance Scheme

Simon’s latest report found out of 1,119 properties in 16 areas across the country, only 41 were available for those on the Housing Assistance Payment scheme.

That’s down 11 per cent since December and the charity says the HAP system as it currently stands is not fit for purpose.

Ber Grogan from Simon says most areas of the country, including Galway are out of reach for many renters: