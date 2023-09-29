  • Services

Latest figures show 279 adults now in emergency accommodation across Galway

Published:

Latest figures show 279 adults now in emergency accommodation across Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 279 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

The figures for August are a slight increase of 7 adults when compared to those for July.


There are now also 179 children across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon in emergency accommodation.

Nationally, there were 12, 691 people registered as homeless in August – a slight drop on July.

