Galway Bay fm newsroom – 279 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

The figures for August are a slight increase of 7 adults when compared to those for July.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There are now also 179 children across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon in emergency accommodation.

Nationally, there were 12, 691 people registered as homeless in August – a slight drop on July.

The post Latest figures show 279 adults now in emergency accommodation across Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.