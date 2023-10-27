  • Services

Latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in Connemara have no religion

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/np4ic4/mairtin_census_religion7olu9.mp3
The latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in the Connemara are wo have declared they have no religion

However the statistics from the Census of 2022 show quite a variation between the communities in Connemara


This report from Máirtín Ó Catháin

The post Latest Census statistics indicate a significant cohort of people in Connemara have no religion appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

