Late night assault at Woodquay Stores in Galway city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are investigating a late night assault at Woodquay Stores in Galway city.
Shortly after midnight on Thursday a man, described as being in his early twenties with blonde hair entered the store.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardaí say CCTV footage show he attempted to shoplift, and assualted the male staff member working behind the till.
The man was wearning a black hoodie, with blue jeans, and was accompanied by a group of people.
The victim was punched and kicked by the man in question, but his injuries are not described as serious.
If anyone witnessed this incident or observed any suspicious activity they’re asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 53 8000.
The post Late night assault at Woodquay Stores in Galway city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
‘Drunk driver’ caught doing 162km/h in 100 zone in Oranmore to appear before court
A driver is due to appear before court after being caught speeding and under the influence of alc...
Gardaí investigate shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy
Gardaí are investigating shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy within a short space of tim...
Gardai investigate string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew
Gardai are investigating a string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew They all...
Concern Group against Portumna power generator cautiously optimistic as permission refused for one section
The Concern Group against the proposed Portumna power generator is cautiously optimistic as plann...
Sale of new EVs down 40% in Galway
The sale of new electric vehicles in Galway is down around 40 percent on last year. Since January...
Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year
Average weekly earnings in Galway have risen by around 4 percent in the past year. In 2023, avera...
Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week
A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week. ‘Making the...
Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe
Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Peter Burke will participate in a business panel debate...
Galway’s rents still continue to spiral
Average new yearly rents in Galway increased by over 13 per cent in the last year alone – and by ...