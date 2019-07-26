Late disallowed Faherty goal extends United’s winless run

Galway United 2

Bray Wanderers 2

GALWAY United’s winless run reached double figures on Friday night at Eamonn Deacy Park when they were held to a draw by Bray Wanderers in Airtricity League First Division action, but it was only the referee’s interpretation of the rules that denied them an additional-time winner.

Having conceded goals early in each half, the home side recovered well to level matters on both occasions and were denied what looked to be a late winner when Vinny Faherty rose highest to get a touch to a Marc Ludden cross for what looked like a first win over the visitors in three meetings this season.

However, the match official deemed that goalkeeper Gabriel Sava was fouled in the process and ruled out what looked to be a good goal, an outcome which was met with a chorus off boos from supporters.

Manager Alan Murphy rung the changes following the side’s scoreless draw with Wexford the previous week as Maurice Nugent, Mark Hannon and Conor Layng all returned to the starting eleven. Stephen Walsh, Conor Melody and Ivan Gamarra dropped out.

Murphy also elected to start with a 3-5-2 formation and while it was a formula intended to offer greater attacking options, it posed difficulties at the back as Maurice Nugent, Adam Rooney and Marc Ludden were constantly challenged and, at times, over run by a visiting side for whom Dylan McGlade excelled.

The occasion allowed a first home start of the season for Iarfhlaith Davoren and the most experienced player in the side revelled in a central midfield role, as he nurtured the youthful duo of Donal Higgins and Colin Kelly through the contest.

After suffering somewhat of an opening half onslaught, manager Murphy responded to the situation by reverting to the standard back four on the resumption as Chris Horgan dropped into the right full position.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.