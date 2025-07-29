Late Connemara poet Caitlín Maude commemorated with book bench at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The late Connemara poet Caitlín Maude has been commemorated with a book bench at her alma mater, the University of Galway

The language revival activist, teacher and actor who died at the age of 41 in 1982 was also well-known for her campaigns to improve the lives of women in Ireland.

The fibreglass bench, shaped like an open book, is located on the north side of the Quad

It features her poem ‘Na Blátha’, along with an English translation by celebrated writer Nuala O’Connor and has been added to the city-wide Galway Poetry Trail

The dedication event was attended by the late poet’s son, Caomhán Ó Luain, and his daughter Fiadh