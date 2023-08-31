Last month worst August on record for overcrowding at Portiuncula
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Meanwhile, last month was the worst August on record for overcrowding at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.
There were 304 patients on trolleys overall – not far off double the previous record, which was recorded last year.
UHG was the third most overcrowded hospital nationwide last month, though the figure for August this year was down compared to last year.
Overall, University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded hospital last month, with close to 1,900 patients waiting on trolleys.
