Last month was coldest January in Athenry in 30 years

Athenry has recorded its lowest minimum temperature for January in 30 years.

The minus 7 point 3 degrees recorded on January 18th was also the coldest recorded temperature nationwide last month





Meanwhile, Mace Head in Galway had its highest sustained mean wind speed for January on record

And the month’s highest gust was also reported at Mace Head on Sunday 21st during storm Isha.

