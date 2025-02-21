Last-gasp protest to save Pálás to take place tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A second – and possibly final – protest to save Pálás Cinema is being held tomorrow – less than a week before its permanent closure.

Last December, the operator announced it was going to wind up operations due to sustaining considerable financial losses.

The arthouse cinema has launched a Farewell Films schedule for its last week in operation, with its last screening on the night of Thursday February 27th.

The protest will take place tomorrow at 1PM outside Pálás Cinema, on 15 Merchants Road Lower.

One of the organisers, Tadhg O Currín, feels the cinema was not given a fair chance as an arts space