Last day for submissions on proposed Sceirde Rocks offshore windfarm project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Today is the final day for submissions in relation to the proposed Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm project.

Planning permission was lodged at the start of the year, and a decision on the 1.5 billion euro development is expected this July.

The plans by Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta propose thirty 324 metre wind turbines between 5-12km off the coast of Connemara – with Carna being the nearest settlement.

Meanwhile, all county councillors are to hear a report on the plans at today’s meeting at County Hall

Mairtín Ó Catháin reports

Galway County Councillors are putting their final thoughts together this week in regard to a planning application for a major offshore wind farm in the Sceirde Rocks area west of Carna in Connemara.

The submission being put forward by Galway County Council will be one of many that will come before Bord Pleanála before they decide to permit, or refuse, or modify the Sceirde proposal which is a €1bn. project.

Meanwhile, Galway County leads the west in energy production based on wind power and much of this comes from the western part of the county.

The wind from Connemara and Galway already produces 833 billion units of energy annually and Galway County Council takes in €2.3m. in rates from windfarms.

Nationally, Galway is somewhat down the ratings in wind energy production with Co Kerry leading the way with twice the Galway output.

Meanwhile, the latest reports show that 48% of our electricity in Ireland came from the wind in the month of February.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay fm in Connemara.