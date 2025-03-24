  • Services

Services

Last day for submissions on proposed Sceirde Rocks offshore windfarm project

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Last day for submissions on proposed Sceirde Rocks offshore windfarm project
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Today is the final day for submissions in relation to the proposed Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm project.

Planning permission was lodged at the start of the year, and a decision on the 1.5 billion euro development is expected this July.

The plans by Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta propose thirty 324 metre wind turbines between 5-12km off the coast of Connemara – with Carna being the nearest settlement.

Meanwhile, all county councillors are to hear a report on the plans at today’s meeting at County Hall

Mairtín Ó Catháin reports

Galway County Councillors are putting their final thoughts together this week in regard to a planning application for a major offshore wind farm in the Sceirde Rocks area west of Carna in Connemara.

The submission being put forward by Galway County Council will be one of many that will come before Bord Pleanála before they decide to permit, or refuse, or modify the Sceirde proposal which is a €1bn. project.

Meanwhile, Galway County leads the west in energy production based on wind power and much of this comes from the western part of the county.

The wind from Connemara and Galway already produces 833 billion units of energy annually and Galway County Council takes in €2.3m. in rates from windfarms.

Nationally, Galway is somewhat down the ratings in wind energy production with Co Kerry leading the way with twice the Galway output.

Meanwhile, the latest reports show that 48% of our electricity in Ireland came from the wind in the month of February.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay fm in Connemara.

More like this:
no_space
Planning application to be lodged for long-awaited footbridge in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planning application is to be lodged in the coming ...

no_space
Half a million euro lotto ticket bought in Concannon's Ahascragh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA half a million euro lotto ticket has been sold in C...

no_space
Interior upgrade of Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre to get underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn extensive upgrade of the interior of Ballinasloe T...

no_space
Two Galway Restaurants Make Sunday Times Top Ten List

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway Restaurants have made the top ten in the S...

no_space
Substantial funding for Galway's Branar Theatre Company which performs for children

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Branar Theatre company which performs for ch...

no_space
Fianna Fáil selects former councillor Michael Regan for co-option to council seat left vacant by Shane Curley

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFianna Fáil has selected Michael Regan for co-option ...

no_space
Council investigates alleged fuel card fraud

An investigation was launched into alleged misuse of public funds by staff at County Hall. The...

no_space
Former Medtronic Global Vice-President takes new role at Galway MedTech

The Galway native who previously served as Vice President of Medtronic’s Worldwide Operations has...

no_space
Galway woman on her journey to help combat vision impairment in Guatemala

Ailish O'Reilly's recent journey to Guatemala wasn't just a trip; it was an eye-opener in every s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up